VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 161.5% in September

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ CFO opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.16.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
