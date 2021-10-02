VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 161.5% in September

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000.

