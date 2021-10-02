Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

