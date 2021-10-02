Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,135. The stock has a market cap of $573.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

