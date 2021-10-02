Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 70,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,174. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.