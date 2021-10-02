Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 70,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,174. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

