Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IDE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 139.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,429 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

