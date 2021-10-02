Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Holdings Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Vroom worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vroom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

