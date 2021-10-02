VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

VSE stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a P/E ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

