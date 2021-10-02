Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 295,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

