Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.