Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 3,234 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

