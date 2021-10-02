Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL opened at $264.65 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

