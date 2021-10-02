Wade G W & Inc. Sells 852 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

STT stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

