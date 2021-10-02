Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.