Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

