Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

