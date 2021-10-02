Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

