Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $372,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.