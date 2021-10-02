Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $89.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

