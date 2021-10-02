Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.