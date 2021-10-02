Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

