Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.