Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.65.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
