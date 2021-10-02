Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as high as C$24.54. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 94,411 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

