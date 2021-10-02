Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

UP stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

