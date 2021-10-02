White Pine Capital LLC Sells 430 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. 4,769,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

