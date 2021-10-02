White Pine Capital LLC Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 166,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,507. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.