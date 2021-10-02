Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $221.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Of late Williams-Sonoma is witnessing higher-than-expected e-commerce traffic in Canada. It is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. Meanwhile, the company has once again lifted fiscal 2021 outlook, thanks to encouraging macro trends. The company now projects revenue acceleration to $10 billion over the next four years. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $174.90 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.