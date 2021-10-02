Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $205.00 at Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.17.

WING stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

