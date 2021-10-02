Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $247.80

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.19). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,598,715 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

