Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

