XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

XFLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $92,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

