Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

