Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ (XHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XHR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

