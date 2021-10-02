Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 803.6% in September

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,838,600 shares, a growth of 803.6% from the August 31st total of 3,191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.1 days.
OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $2.71 on Friday. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.
Xiaomi Company Profile
