Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $55.60

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $58.18. Xometry shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 82 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $11,798,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $583,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $12,175,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

