XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. 1,279,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

