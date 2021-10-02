Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,437 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

JEF opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

