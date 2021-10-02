Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,283 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

