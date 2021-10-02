Xponance Inc. Buys 559 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

UTHR stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

