Xponance Inc. Buys 6,795 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

