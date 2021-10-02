Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

