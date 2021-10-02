Xponance Inc. Has $875,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

