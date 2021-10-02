Xponance Inc. Has $932,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,023,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,223 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

