XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

