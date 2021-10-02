XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

FTV opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

