XTX Topco Ltd Invests $891,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $475.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.96.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

