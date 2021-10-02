XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,092 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock opened at $577.47 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $636.73 and a 200 day moving average of $562.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.