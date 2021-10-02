XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

