XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 5,564 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in The Timken were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.78 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

