Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

