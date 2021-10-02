Yearn Finance Bit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $173.00 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market capitalization of $22,332.01 and $173.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.44 or 0.00042658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (CRYPTO:YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance . Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

