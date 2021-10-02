Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $51,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

YUM opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

